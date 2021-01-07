AEW Introduces Redesigned TNT Championship

The AEW TNT Championship has gotten a facelift.

After Brodie Lee Jr. was awarded the TNT Championship at his father’s tribute show, AEW announced that version of the title was being retired.

On Wednesday’s Dynamite, Darby Allin came out with the new TNT Championship belt. The belt design is very similar, except the strap is now black instead of red.

- Advertisement -

Darby Allin defends the TNT tile next week at New Year’s Smash (Night 2) against “The Machine” Brian Cage.

Darby Allin is the 3rd man to hold the prestigious belt after Cody Rhodes and the late Brodie Lee.

Cody Rhodes Calls TNT Championship The Most Important Wrestling Belt Of 2020