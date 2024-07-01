Jack Perry Wins Vacant TNT Championship At Forbidden Door 2024

Jack Perry is the new TNT Champion.

AEW had announced a ladder match at Forbidden Door after Adam Copeland had to relinquish the title due to his foot injury. Apart from Perry, the contestants for the bout included El Phantasmo, Mark Briscoe, Lio Rush, Konosuke Takeshita, and Dante Martin

The grueling match featured many brutal spots as expected. One highlight of the fight was when Takeshita landed a blue thunder bomb on Phantasmo through a pair of tables outside.

The ending of the bout saw Mark Briscoe hitting Takeshita with a chair as he looked to grab the title. Briscoe then sent the Japanese star crashing through a ladder and looked to win the match himself.

The Scapegoat, however, used a second ladder to send Briscoe crashing. He then took out Mark using repeat chair shots. The Elite member finally climbed the ladder and grabbed the TNT title to win the bout

The Elite Continues To Dominate

Jack Perry wasn’t the only Elite member in action tonight at The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada faced the team of Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, and Hiroshi Tanahashi, collectively known as The Scissor Ace.

The Elite won this bout as well. The Continental Champion picked up the victory for his team after he blasted the NJPW President with a rainmaker for the pin.

AEW has started teasing the return of Hangman Adam Page after The Young Bucks announced that they will be introducing the wild card entry into the ongoing Owen Hart Tournament. Now we will have to see when Page actually makes his return.