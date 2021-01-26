Home Wrestling News AEW News

Arn Anderson On Having COVID-19: “I Was Hallucinating”

Arn Anderson recently revealed he had a bad case of COVID-19.

By Ian Carey

Arn Anderson recently spent some time on “The Arn Show” discussing having recently gone through having COVID-19. Double-A noted that the virus left him really sick. The 62-year-old detailed some of the symptoms he suffered from on his podcast.

“I got really, really sick a couple of weeks ago for about 10 days,” Anderson said on the show. He continued to say his illness took place during a window that AEW did not have a show at Daily’s Place.

“I know the symptoms vary hugely from person to person and age group but let me tell you, I got sick as hell. It scared me to death. I was in the bed for probably a week. Couldn’t drink anything, couldn’t eat anything, I was hallucinating. I was looking at my ceiling and I saw ice forming on the ceiling.”

“I had one day there for a minute where I couldn’t catch my breath and it was a lot of things I had never experienced in my life. It just scared me to death.”

Anderson then encouraged people to where a mask and socially distance.

“I’m begging you as a member of our family, tell everybody you know, where the mask, do the social distancing,” he continued.

Anderson also mentioned that he tested positive later for having the COVID-19 antibodies but never actually tested positive for the virus while he was sick.

The rest of the show focused on the 2016 Royal Rumble event.

