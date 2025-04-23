Ric Flair Pays Tribute To Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael After Passing

Steve McMichael, known to many as Mongo, has died at the age of 67 after a lengthy battle with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. McMichael was diagnosed in 2021 and had eben under hospice care before passing away surrounded by family and loved ones.

On X, Ric Flair paid tribute to McMichael, who was once part of the legendary four horsemen. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer called Mongo “My best friend through it all” and “an amaing athlete and human being.”

The World Just Lost The Incredible Steve “Mongo” McMichael! He Was My Best Friend Through It All! An Amazing Athlete And Human Being! I Have The Fondest Memories Working With Him, And This Is An Extremely Heartbreaking Loss For Me! I Love You Mongo! You Fought One Hell Of A… pic.twitter.com/yq2YHfWKmf — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 23, 2025

Arn Andersion, another member of the four horsemen, also paid tribute to Mongo, calling him “a beast on the football field” and a “real man’s man.” Anderson highlighted that McMichael walked into the pro wrestling with little to no formal training, yet proved to be a natural between the ropes.

McMichael proved himself as a star in both football and wrestling and now his battle has come to an end. We here at SEScoops would like to offer our condolences to those who knew Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael at this sad time.