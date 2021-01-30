Betting Odds For WWE Royal Rumble

The final betting odds for most of the matches that will take place at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event have been released.
The card for the show that takes place this Sunday (January 31, 2021) from St. Petersburg, Florida at the Tropicana Field has likely been finalized as only five matches have been announced with WWE expected to announce a pre-show contest.
Royal Rumble Betting Odds
The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Odds call for all three titles to change. Here are the final betting odds courtesy of BetOnline:
WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (-800) vs. Kevin Owens (+425) – Last Man Standing Match
WWE Champion Drew McIntyre (() ) vs. Goldberg (+125)
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka & Charlotte Flair (+150) vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler ( -200)
Men’s Royal Rumble Match:
- Daniel Bryan +125
- Keith Lee +400
- Big E +750
- Brock Lesnar +650
- Edge +850
- Goldberg +1400
- Bray Wyatt +1500
- Seth Rollins +1600
- Kevin Owens +2500
- Drew McIntyre +1400
- Roman Reigns +2500
- AJ Styles +2000
- The Rock +3300
- CM Punk +5000
- Braun Strowman +2500
- Sheamus +2500
- John Cena +3300
- Randy Orton +3500
- Adam Cole +3300
- Aleister Black +5000
- Karrion Kross +5000
- Matt Riddle +5000
- Andrade +5000
- Finn Balor +6600
- Samoa Joe +6600
- King Corbin +6600
- Lars Sullivan +6600
- Johnny Gargano +8000
- Bobby Lashley +5000
- Tommasso Ciampa +6600
- Kofi Kingston +8000
- Ricochet +10000
- Walter +8000
- Buddy Murphy +8000
- Rey Mysterio +8000
- Mustafa Ali +8000
- Velveteen Dream +10000
- Tyson Fury +10000
- Pete Dunne +10000
- Angel Garza +10000
- Xavier Woods +15000
- John Morrison +50000
- Shinsuke Nakamura +1200
- Erick Rowan +15000
- The Miz +10000
- Conor McGregor +20000
- Dean Ambrose +15000
- Rusev +15000
- Elias +25000
- Robert Roode +50000
- Dolph Ziggler +50000
- Humberto Carrillo +50000
- Shane McMahon +250000
- Vince McMahon +250000
Women’s Royal Rumble Match
- Bianca Belair +180
- Alexa Bliss +265
- Rhea Ripley +350
- Ronda Rousey +1600
- Bayley +1000
- Charlotte Flair +1400
- Shayna Baszler +1600
- Sasha Banks +2000
- Nia Jax +2000
- Sonya Deville +1400
- Io Shirai +2500
- Asuka +3300
- Paige +5000
- Lana +2500
- Carmella +2500
- Liv Morgan +3300
- Ruby Riot +6600
- Kairi Sane +5000
- Nikki Cross +5000
- Mandy Rose +4000
- Naomi +4000
- Ember Moon +6600
- Natalya +5000
- Dana Brooke +4000
- Lacey Evans +4000
- Toni Storm +6600
- Peyton Royce +5000
- Tegan Nox +6600
- Candice LeRae +6600
- Dakota Kai +6600
- Kay Lee Ray +8000
- Mercedes Martinez +8000
