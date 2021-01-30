Betting Odds For WWE Royal Rumble

The final betting odds for most of the matches that will take place at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event have been released.

The card for the show that takes place this Sunday (January 31, 2021) from St. Petersburg, Florida at the Tropicana Field has likely been finalized as only five matches have been announced with WWE expected to announce a pre-show contest.

Royal Rumble Betting Odds

The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Odds call for all three titles to change. Here are the final betting odds courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (-800) vs. Kevin Owens (+425) – Last Man Standing Match

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre (() ) vs. Goldberg (+125)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka & Charlotte Flair (+150) vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler ( -200)

Men’s Royal Rumble Match:

Daniel Bryan +125

Keith Lee +400

Big E +750

Brock Lesnar +650

Edge +850

Goldberg +1400

Bray Wyatt +1500

Seth Rollins +1600

Kevin Owens +2500

Drew McIntyre +1400

Roman Reigns +2500

AJ Styles +2000

The Rock +3300

CM Punk +5000

Braun Strowman +2500

Sheamus +2500

John Cena +3300

Randy Orton +3500

Adam Cole +3300

Aleister Black +5000

Karrion Kross +5000

Matt Riddle +5000

Andrade +5000

Finn Balor +6600

Samoa Joe +6600

King Corbin +6600

Lars Sullivan +6600

Johnny Gargano +8000

Bobby Lashley +5000

Tommasso Ciampa +6600

Kofi Kingston +8000

Ricochet +10000

Walter +8000

Buddy Murphy +8000

Rey Mysterio +8000

Mustafa Ali +8000

Velveteen Dream +10000

Tyson Fury +10000

Pete Dunne +10000

Angel Garza +10000

Xavier Woods +15000

John Morrison +50000

Shinsuke Nakamura +1200

Erick Rowan +15000

The Miz +10000

Conor McGregor +20000

Dean Ambrose +15000

Rusev +15000

Elias +25000

Robert Roode +50000

Dolph Ziggler +50000

Humberto Carrillo +50000

Shane McMahon +250000

Vince McMahon +250000

Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Bianca Belair +180

Alexa Bliss +265

Rhea Ripley +350

Ronda Rousey +1600

Bayley +1000

Charlotte Flair +1400

Shayna Baszler +1600

Sasha Banks +2000

Nia Jax +2000

Sonya Deville +1400

Io Shirai +2500

Asuka +3300

Paige +5000

Lana +2500

Carmella +2500

Liv Morgan +3300

Ruby Riot +6600

Kairi Sane +5000

Nikki Cross +5000

Mandy Rose +4000

Naomi +4000

Ember Moon +6600

Natalya +5000

Dana Brooke +4000

Lacey Evans +4000

Toni Storm +6600

Peyton Royce +5000

Tegan Nox +6600

Candice LeRae +6600

Dakota Kai +6600

Kay Lee Ray +8000

Mercedes Martinez +8000

