Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to Host Royal Rumble 2026 (Press Release)



WWE has announced that the 39th annual Royal Rumble will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in January 2026, marking the first time the event will be held outside North America.

This milestone is part of WWE’s ongoing partnership with Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA), led by HE Turki Alalshikh, who highlighted the event as a reflection of the Kingdom’s efforts to host major global entertainment events and enhance its entertainment sector. As part of Riyadh Season, the Royal Rumble aims to attract a global audience, offering fans a transformative experience.

???? ??? ?? ???????? …??? ????? ????? ???????? ???? ??? #????_?????? ?? ????? 2026 .. ???? ??????? ????? WWE ???



For the first time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the legendary Royal Rumble is coming to #RiyadhSeason on January 2026 A historic night for WWE fans ???… pic.twitter.com/5Oy3BmxYBq — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) January 6, 2025

In a press release issued to SEScoops, WWE President Nick Khan emphasized the importance of expanding the company’s global presence through this collaboration, which builds on a series of successful events already held in Saudi Arabia, including Crown Jewel and Elimination Chamber.

The Royal Rumble is a premier WWE event featuring men’s and women’s matches where winners earn a Championship opportunity at WrestleMania. WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is scheduled for Saturday, February 1 from Indianapolis, Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium.

SAUDI ARABIA TO HOST ROYAL RUMBLE®? IN 2026

Royal Rumble is an annual WWE Premium Live Event that includes both a men’s and women’s match with the winners eliminating all opponents and securing a Championship opportunity at WrestleMania®.

In a statement, HE Turki Alalshikh said, “Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the Royal Rumble for the first time outside North America reflects the General Entertainment Authority’s ongoing commitment to bringing the world’s largest and most important entertainment events to the Kingdom. Through this partnership with WWE, we aim to enhance the entertainment sector and deliver a transformative experience that attracts a wide audience.”

He added, “We are excited to see this historic event as part of Riyadh Season’s activities and look forward to providing an exceptional experience for wrestling fans from around the world, whom we welcome to all events hosted in Saudi Arabia.”

“WWE is a global enterprise and it only made sense to expand our relationship with the Kingdom by bringing one of our biggest annual events to Riyadh in January of 2026.” Nick Khan, WWE President

The announcement of Royal Rumble being held in Riyadh in 2026 marks a continued expansion to the successful partnership between WWE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia which has already seen record-breaking events including Crown Jewel, Elimination Chamber, King & Queen of the Ring, Night of Champions, SmackDown and Monday Night RAW.