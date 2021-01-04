Brodie Lee Mural Created By Artist David Speed (Video)

British artist David Speed has created an amazing mural honoring the late Brodie Lee (Jon Huber). Lee recently passed away due to a lung disease unrelated to Covid-19.

Speed noted on Twitter that he does not post any wrestling content on his social media channels, but was compelled to create this work and share it with his followers because he found the Brodie Lee tribute episode of AEW Dynamite so moving.

The mural has received unanimous praise online from the wrestling community.

In the second page of the Instagram post embedded below, you can see video footage of Speed creating the work.

Bravo, Mr. Speed.

David Speed co-hosts the popular Creative Rebels business podcast.