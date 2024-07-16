Erick Rowan Opens Up On Lost “Brothers” During 7/15 WWE RAW

Erick Rowan delivered a passionate promo during this week’s Raw that blended the Wyatt Sicks angle with his real-life feelings of losing Brodie Lee and Bray Wyatt.

Lee passed away in December 2020 and Rowan appeared at AEW’s tribute show for the former TNT Champion. Less than three years later, Rowan appeared at WWE’s tribute show for Bray Wyatt after the former Universal Champion passed away at the age of 36.

- Advertisement -

Wyatt Sicks Hack Into The Pat McAfee Show Ahead of July 15 WWE Raw

Erick Rowan On Raw

As we’ve seen in recent weeks, the Wyatt Sicks delivered a VHS which was played during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. In the video, Rowan was seen being asked by an off-camera Uncle Howdy how he has been.

“I’m not gonna lie. The last few years have been very, very hard. You know I used to have a family. We were unstoppable, inseparable, always had each other’s backs, and then one day, the whole world changed. I lost a brother — the person in the world who believed in me more than anyone else — just gone.”

Rowan added that after Brodie’s passing, he tried to carry on and keep moving, feeling he had no other alternative.

“But just when I thought I had everything going, my other brother, he’s gone too.”

- Advertisement -

Rowan then shifted his comments to the Wyatt Sicks program as he was handed his sheep mask and asked how it makes him feel.

“It gives me hope… you reached out your hand [and] I accepted it… We’re gonna take our broken hearts and make some beautiful art.”

Blending the real-life tragedies Rowan has gone through and the Wyatt Sicks storyline is an interesting move by WWE and certainly gives the faction a sense of realism. Outside of Bo Dallas/Uncle Howdy, nobody in the faction was closer to Bray than Erick Rowan, and his open testimony this week shows just how deeply both Wyatt and Lee affected the Wyatt Sicks member.

5 Years On: Looking Back At The Debut Of ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt