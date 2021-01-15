Chavo Guerrero On Why He Hasn’t Returned To WWE: “You Have To Give Up Your Life”

Chavo Guerrero had a decade long run with WWE from 2001 to 2011 but the former champion hasn’t made any appearances for the company since then and a lot of people wonder why he hasn’t made a comeback.

The former Lucha Underground star recently had an interview with Rick Bassman’s ‘Talking Tough’ show where he spoke about a number of things and also explained why he hasn’t returned to WWE.

Guerrero explained that he is doing a lot of different things such as running his own cigar and beer company which he would have to give up for a WWE return:

- Advertisement -

“I would have to give up too much to sit there and go back to WWE full-time. WWE takes — you have to give up what you’re doing in your life to do that,

And I have so many other things going on with Hollywood and my own ventures, my own cigar company, my own beer company, my podcast so it’s hard. I think it’d be hard for me to give up everything like that.”

Though later in the interview, Chavo Guerrero claimed that he doesn’t have any hard feelings and suggested that he would be open for a return for the right amount of money:

“It’s all about making money. If we can make money and Vince [McMahon] thinks like, ‘Hey Chavo, let’s bring you back in,’ make him money, make me money then it works out. If it doesn’t then it doesn’t. There’s no hard feelings.”

Chavo Guerrero had a successful career in WWE and he won over a half a dozen titles in the company but the former WWE star left the promotion in 2011 after requesting his release.