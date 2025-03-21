Dominik Mysterio’s Family Heritage Takes A Turn On TNA iMPACT

Dominik Mysterio arrived in WWE in 2005 as part of the Rey Mysterio Vs. Eddie Guerrero feud, in which Guerrero claimed Dominik was his biological son. While it’s been close to two decades since Rey won custody in a ladder match, Mysterio’s heritage remains a point of debate in wrestling.

On the March 20, edition of TNA iMPACT, Chavo Guerrero made a surprise appearance, interrupting AJ Francis to the delight of the crowd. Unimpressed by the former ECW World Champion, Francis argued that Chavo wasn’t even the second best Guerrero (with Eddie coming at #1.)

“Anyone that wrestled in WCW needs to sit their ass down before they get hurt. If I wanted to have the second-best Guerrero on the First Class Penthouse, I would have called my buddy Dominik.“

Guerrero responded, acknowledging Dirty Dom’s complicated family tree. Chavo even suggested that it’s possible that Dominik may be the son of Rey’s wife Angie, but not the Hall of Famer.

“The verdict is still out on Dominik because we aren’t sure he’s a Guerrero yet. We’re waiting to find out. His mom did get around! And Eddie was damn good-looking.“

This is quite the twist from the canon established in 2005, that Rey and Angie adopted Dominik from Eddie and Vickie Guerrero as the Mysterios were struggling to conceive. Dominik himself has alluded to being Eddie’s son while referring to the man who raised him as a ‘deadbeat dad.’

It remains to be seen if Dominik appears in TNA as part of the multi-year partnership, but don’t count out ‘Dirty Dom’ showing up in the iMPACT zone. With this crossover already seeing some big names from both sides cross the line, Dominik Mysterio (or rather, Dominik Guerrero) could certainly find a home in TNA Wrestling.