Clarification On WWE Superstars Declaring Entry Into The Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble Match has been around since 1988 thanks to the creation by Pat Patterson.

However, this year, there’s been some confusion among fans regarding the wrestlers being in the match. Of course, WWE has already confirmed a women’s and men’s Royal Rumble Match this year.

Over the years, WWE has typically just announced the competitors, or even in some cases, there will be qualifying bouts with the winners being added to one of the most exciting matches the company puts on all year.

- Advertisement -

This year has been a bit different as there have been various wrestlers just declaring for it and automatically added without question.

Adam Pearce, who serves as a WWE Producer as well as an on-air authority figure, recently clarified WWE Superstars declaring themselves for the match. He did so in a post on Twitter by writing the following:

“It’s actually pretty simple: Those that have been granted the ability to simply declare entry into the Royal Rumble by management are free to do so. Those that haven’t must qualify. I don’t write the rules, I enforce them.”

So far confirmed for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match include Nia Jax, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, and Shayna Baszler.

Jeff Hardy, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis are named thus far set for Men’s Royal Rumble Match.