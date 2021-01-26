Edge Declares Royal Rumble Entry On WWE Raw

Edge made an appearance on Monday’s episode of Raw by providing an injury update and also making an announcement.

WWE didn’t announce this segment ahead of the broadcast, but rather in the first hour of the show on the USA Network. On the show, Edge cut a pre-recorded promo inside of a ring backstage. He said that 2020 taught him that nothing is guaranteed.

He said that 10 years ago he went to bed as the world champion yet within a week he was told he couldn’t wrestle again. Now that he has his career back, it’s time to go do it again and declared himself for the Royal Rumble.

- Advertisement -

He said that the window closes on him each day and wants to get back what is his, something that he never lost. He said that it’s time to fight to get his dream back of being a world champion.

Edge Returns

The WWE Hall of Famer suffered a torn triceps injury when he lost to Randy Orton in a singles match at the WWE Backlash pay-per-view event last year in Orlando, Florida. At the time, the belief was that he would be back in time for WrestleMania 37.

Since he went down due to the injury, it had been reported that there had been talk about Edge finishing up his program with “The Viper” at WrestleMania 37.

WrestleVotes reported last November, “WrestleMania update: Source states that while Edge vs Randy Orton has been the long-standing plan, and still is at the moment, the idea of Edge vs The Fiend has been discussed a great deal for the show.”