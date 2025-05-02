WWE Abandons, Quickly Reacquires ‘Edge’ Trademark

For decades, Adam Copeland competed under the name Edge, and while his WWE tenure is now behind him, the sports entertainment powerhouse isn’t quite ready to part ways with the iconic moniker.

Earlier this week, WWE abandoned its trademark ownership of the name Edge, sparking excitement among fans who hoped Copeland would reclaim the title for use in All Elite Wrestling. The speculation was short-lived, however, as WWE quickly filed to reacquire the trademark. As a result, the Edge name is once again securely in WWE’s hands, preventing Copeland and AEW from using it.

In 2025, Copeland officially began performing in AEW under the name Cope, a change the Canadian wrestling legend had hoped to make a year earlier. While the name received mixed reactions, it marked a personal and symbolic shift for Copeland as he charts the final chapter of his in-ring career on his own terms.

Fans still hold deep affection for the Edge persona, but barring a significant change, it appears Adam Copeland will end his storied wrestling journey under a new identity—without the moniker that defined much of his WWE legacy.