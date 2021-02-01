Edge Wins 2021 Men’s WWE Royal Rumble Match

The winner of this year’s men’s Royal Rumble match is Edge. The former WWE Champion outlasted the likes of Seth Rollins, Christian, and Braun Strowman in the Final Four at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

He has earned the right to be in one of the main events of WrestleMania 37 and will have his choice to go after one of the top titles in the company, as a result of beating out 29 other stars.

Some notable entrants include the likes of Carlito, The Hurricane, Christian, who hasn’t worked an actual match since 2014 due to a history of concussions, and Seth Rollins, who has been gone since Survivor Series.

A notable spot in the match was Orton getting helped to the backstage arena after an attack by Edge with a chair. The final five were Strowman, Rollins, Edge, Orton, and Christian. When it looked like Edge was the last man standing, Orton came from nowhere to hit an RKO. However, when it looked like Edge would be eliminated, he countered an irish whip and sent Orton to the floor.

Royal Rumble List of Entrants

Here’s a list of the entry of superstars who competed in this fan-favorite match:

Edge Randy Orton Sami Zayn Mustafa Ali Jeff Hardy Dolph Ziggler Shinsuke Nakamura Carlito Xavier Woods Big E John Morrison Ricochet Elias Damian Priest The Miz Matt Riddle Daniel Bryan Kane Baron Corbin Otis Dominick Mysterio Bobby Lashley The Hurricane Christian AJ Styles Rey Mysterio Sheamus Cesaro Seth Rollins Braun Strowman

That's the thing with @RandyOrton. You never know when he'll be back with an RKO OUTTA NOWHERE! #RoyalRumble @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/ix4tC9RF6s — WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021

He will have to decide whether he’ll challenge for the Universal Title, which is held by Roman Reigns, who successfully retained the title over Kevin Owensror the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who worked Goldberg in the opener.