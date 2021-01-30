Eric Bischoff Says DX Was A Copy Of nWo

The nWo faction created by former WCW president Eric Bischoff is one of the most well-known groups of not only the Attitude Era but the history of professional wrestling.

Its WWE counterpart was the D-Generation X group which became a household name during the peak of the Monday Night Wars era as well and the former WCW official claims that it was a rip off of his original idea.

Bischoff discussed the two groups during the latest episode of 83 weeks and claimed that DX was a copy of nWo: “It should be pretty obvious that it was,”

The former SmackDown Executive Director continued by making another interesting claim and he said that Shawn Michaels overplayed his part in the group while Triple seemed a lot more natural at it:

“It was entertaining as hell; they knocked it out of the park. I wasn’t a big fan of Shawn Michaels‘ character in DX, he overplayed it, he tried too hard to be cute. Triple H to me seemed a lot more natural at it. He didn’t have to force it quite as hard, I think he was having a lot of fun with it. “

Eric Bischoff later said that he thinks that former Cruiserweight Champion Sean Waltman got the faction over more than Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

He explained his remarks by saying that Waltman brought a more edgy character and him leaving WCW to return to WWE and join the group made it feel more like the Monday Night War era.

