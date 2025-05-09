Eric Bischoff Defends Hulk Hogan: ‘He Goes Out Of His Way for Minorities’

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan remains a controversial figure due to the racist comments he made that were made public in 2015. While many have spoken up against the Hulkster. Eric Bischoff has now spoken out in Hogan’s defense.

During an appearance on the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Bischoff was asked to weigh in on the controversy. According to Bischoff, Hogan frequently goes out of his way to be kind, especially to minorities and underprivileged children.

“I’ve paid attention to how he treats people. I’ve seen him go out of his way to make others feel valued, especially minorities or underprivileged kids, particularly in environments where you can tell they may feel overlooked or excluded. I’ve watched him make time for everyone.”

Bischoff said that Hogan’s biggest flaw is that he’s “loyal to a fault” and claimed the Hulkster has “been burned by some of the people closest to him.” Bischoff, who is working with Hogan with his new wrestling promotion, hopes fans judge Hogan for more than just one night.

“I just hope people judge him by his actions over time, not by one night when he was hammered, chasing vodka because he was in so much pain. And for the record, a lot of that was prescribed. If you saw the list of what he was prescribed back then and the amounts, you’d understand.“

In closing, Bischoff encouraged people to consider the entirety of Hulk Hogan’s character and history, rather than defining him solely by his offensive remarks. It remains to be seen if the Hulkster is ever truly forgiven, or if these racist remarks, among other controversies, continue to haunt the wrestling icon.



