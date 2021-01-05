Eric Bischoff: “There’s No One Talent That Can Change The Course of The Business By Themselves”

Former WCW President and WWE Executive Director of SmackDown Eric Bischoff recently hosted a Q&A episode of the 83 Weeks podcast.

Bischoff would discuss a number of topics with fans, with co-host Conrad Thompson asking Easy E if there was a talent he has seen that could “change the industry” in the same way that Hulk Hogan or Stone Cold Steve Austin did in the late 90’s.

“I don’t think that way” Eric Bischoff would reply. “I mean there’s, I just don’t process things around me that way. There’s certainly been a lot of talent that I have been impressed with both in TNA, WWE and even just as a fan watching AEW. There’s a lot of talent that I see something in. I think perhaps I see something that maybe no one else does or maybe I’m just kidding myself?”

Eric Bischoff on Modern Talent

Bischoff would then state that he doesn’t see a talent making that seismic shift in the same way. That isn’t because of talent, but because the industry/world has changed. “I firmly believe what I’m about to say. I don’t think there’s any talent on the face of the earth that can change the course of the business by themselves.”

“It’s got to be the right talent, at the right time, in the right place” Eric Bischoff would continue. “[They’ve got to be] surrounded by the right people at the right time. That’s going to shift the business. IF the business is going to shift? It’s going to shift as a result of a multitude of different things, a variety of different things.”

“It’s always going to be important, this is a talent driven business, always has been always will be” Bischoff would finish. “But it takes more than just the talent for seismic shift to occur.”

