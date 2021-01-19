Jeff Jarrett-Anthem Lawsuit Officially Dismissed

The lawsuit involving Jeff Jarrett and the owners of Impact Wrestling, Anthem Sports and Entertainment, has been officially dismissed. The lawsuit can be re-opened, however, if the agreed-upon settlement between the two parties falls through. Jarrett and Anthem are reported to have reached an undisclosed settlement in the first week of January.

According to a report by PW Insider, sources within WWE have stated that Jarrett has been in a “great mood” since the settlement. This would seem to indicate he is happy with what was agreed upon. The settlement follows more than 2-years of legal battles between the two parties. Jarrett was officially released by Impact Wrestling in the fall of 2017.

Jarrett filed a lawsuit against Anthem Sports and Entertainment following the 2017 attempt at combining his Global Force Wrestling with Impact Wrestling. At some point during the aftermath of the falling out between the two parties, tapes of Jarrett’s GFW Amped show were deleted.

Jarrett won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship 6x while with TNA. He was inducted into the promotion’s Hall of Fame in 2015. Jarrett appeared on WWE RAW last night. He gave his opinion of the scheduled Drew McIntyre vs Goldberg match at the Royal Rumble.