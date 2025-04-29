Jeff Jarrett Criticizes MJF Feud in AEW: ‘A Massive Mistake on Many Levels’

Jeff Jarrett did not enjoy working with MJF in AEW. On the latest episode of his My World podcast, Jarrett reflected on his return to AEW Collision last week and took the opportunity to address his brief feud with MJF earlier in the year.

Double J described the experience in blunt terms, calling it detrimental both creatively and professionally.

“Ever since [MJF] got involved in anything that had to do with myself, it’s turned to absolute shit,” Jarrett said.

He noted that he had warned MJF about avoiding lowbrow material and expressed frustration that the direction of their program didn’t align with his vision or values.

Jarrett also suggested MJF resented his aspirations for AEW gold and implied that interactions with the former world champion tend to negatively affect other talent.

“He always leaves everyone worse than when he started being associated on any level,” Jarrett added.

While acknowledging MJF’s talent, he labeled him “toxic” and “selfish,” and admitted the experience harmed his own momentum in AEW. Looking more broadly at his AEW tenure, Jarrett admitted to listening to the wrong people and losing creative focus.

“I think us as a group in a lot of ways lost our way, and I’m the veteran—I should take more responsibility for that.”

As he considers the next phase of his run and a potential final contract, Jarrett made clear that some internal matters remain private. However, he firmly concluded that the storyline with MJF was a misstep.

“The MJF situation was a massive, massive, massive mistake on so many levels. That goes without saying. We’ll see.”

