Jim Ross Questions Why Scott Hall Isn’t Working in Creative

AEW Commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently discussed Scott Hall on his Grilling JR podcast. The ‘Voice of Wrestling’ was asked on this week’s episode if he believes Scott Hall could’ve been a World Champion if not for his personal demons.

“Oh yeah, absolutely,” JR answered. “Scott’s personal demons are the only negative on his checklist. He had a great mind, still does. Various abilities, as in the machinations of producing and creating a wrestling character angle or storyline? He can work with these very well.”

Ross continued putting over Scott Hall’s aptitude for pro wrestling, but said that his personal demons kept him from achieving his full potential.

“He can be a big heel or can be a big babyface. The only thing that held Scott back? It was reliability. He was such a prisoner to the drugs and the booze. He had a hard time getting past that element. That became his identity at certain points of his career; which is totally unfortunate because he was a hell of a hand in the ring. Really, really good, and he had a great mind.”

Jim Ross on Scott Hall’s Creative

Jim Ross finished by questioning why Scott Hall has not been brought into any wrestling promotions for his creative mind.

“I’m surprised that, of course just may be his own just his decision, but I’m surprised somebody hasn’t nabbed him up .. because I think he’s that good.”

Scott Hall’s son Cody has been working for several promotions over the past couple of years. There’s a chance potentially that a company who brings in Cody may get Scott Hall in a position to help creatively.

