Keith Lee Admits He Was Perplexed When Asked To Change His Theme Music

In the eyes of some fans, Keith Lee had a rocky start to his run on the main roster as a member of WWE Raw.

He held both the NXT Championship and NXT North American Championship in 2020. However, he was called up after SummerSlam and immediately underwent presentation changes as his music and attire were altered. This upset some fans.

Lee recalled how he found out about his music being changed while speaking to Bleacher Report.

“That was something else. Originally, honestly, even I was a little perplexed. You get all the people who came up to Raw who still used their old music. Mind you, none of them did their own music. I’m the only one that did, so it would make more sense for me to be the one to keep using my music.

However, that did not happen, so they asked me to use something else, and I did, and I tried to be as accommodating a possible by putting the front of the song on that track, and it just didn’t vibe [laughs]. It was rough, man! I did the best I could given the circumstances.”

Lee recalled thinking to himself that he just had to go with it until he can figure something out. He joked the fan backlash over it made him think if they were his friends or not.

“I think I’m starting to understand some things here. Between the gear and the music, I just got destroyed.”

He noted that he had nothing ready for new music because he didn’t think he would have to change it. He added that he wrote some things up with the music guys until he was happy. Lee said the current music he’s using now is different from what he wanted to use but happy to have something that he wrote and performed.

