Keith Lee Assures Fans He Is Fine, Says AEW Return Is Out of His Hands

Keith Lee says he is doing fine.

The AEW star has been on a prolonged absence from TV with very little information about his status and a potential return timetable.

The 40-year-old broke his recent silence about his status on social media when a fan noted that he misses the wrestling star. The fan hoped that Lee is taking care of himself to which he replied that he is doing fine and his return is out of his hands:

“Again, I am quite fine. It is not up to me when it comes to a return. But blessings to you as well.”

The fan suggested that they should start a campaign to get Keith Lee back on TV if creative issues are at the helm of his AEW absence. The former WWE star however noted that something like that is not required:

“I’ve been good for quite some time, though I do appreciate the concern. But no campaign required. Things happen the way they are suppose to, and eventually, the purpose will show itself.”

Keith Lee has not been seen in a wrestling ring since December 2023 when he wrestled on an episode of Collision. The heavyweight star was scheduled to fight Swerve Strickland at the Worlds End PPV that year but he was pulled from the bout.

The AEW star announced at the time that he was dealing with an injury and would have to get double surgery at the start of 2024. There has been no solid update on his status ever since.