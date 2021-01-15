Kevin Nash Defends WWE’s COVID-19 Protocols

Kevin Nash recently responded to an article online that was critical of WWE‘s COVID-19 protocols and policies. Nash noted that he discovered he had the virus via WWE‘s testing program. The article Nash was responding to was specifically critical of WWE using Ric Flair in storylines and angles during an ongoing pandemic.

“Saw this in a Google feed. The story says the WWE doesn’t do a adequate job Covid testing. Complete bullshit. Everytime I’m involved I’ve been quarantined in a hotel room after being tested then brought to the arena. I was positive and sent directly to my home to quarantine,” Nash Tweeted.

Nash revealed he had COVID-19 this September. He was responding to a Tweet by the Rock when he announced the news. The Rock had just revealed members of his family had tested positive.

“Welcome to the team. Very sorry you’re family is infected. I was tired for a while didn’t train for the 4th day. My wife still hasn’t got smell or tastes back. Son was asymptomatic. Pray you heal up quickly. Thank you for making people realize it’s real,” Nash Tweeted.

Nash also plays the lead role in a pandemic themed movie, “COVID-19 Invasion.” A description of the film reads “Chinese bats invade America. It’s up to Navy Seal Team Six to stop them.”