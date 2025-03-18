Kevin Nash has weighed in on John Cena’s shocking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber, suggesting that Randy Orton should be the third man in the newly formed faction alongside Cena and The Rock.

On his Kliq This podcast, Nash, a founding member in the industry-changing New World Order (nWo), expressed skepticism about rapper Travis Scott’s involvement in the group. Instead, he believes adding a veteran like Orton would elevate the faction’s credibility and intensity.

“Have Randy Orton join Cena and Rock,” Nash said. “I don’t think Travis Scott is the right guy to be out there as the third. You would have to have somebody come back, like if you could get Austin or ‘Taker… But we’ve all timed out. I think Randy looks amazing right now.”

The Third Man?

Orton and Cena have a storied history as rivals, making a potential alliance even more intriguing.

The Viper recently referenced Cena’s shocking turn on WWE SmackDown, fueling speculation about his next move.

With Cena and The Rock embracing their dark side, the addition of Orton could take the faction to another level. Whether WWE will shake up the lineup remains to be seen, but Nash’s insight carries weight given his experience in industry-defining stables.