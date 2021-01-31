Key Entrants In Men’s & Women’s Royal Rumble Matches Set, Final Card

The card for this year’s (Sunday, January 31, 2021) WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event has been updated.

The company hasn’t officially announced the pre-show match for the event, but fans can get hyped before the main card with a two-hour Kickoff Show.

FS1 aired a special edition of WWE Backstage on Saturday night to preview the event. On the broadcast, Natalya defeated Tamina to become the #30 entry in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

Also on the show, it was announced that Randy Orton would enter the Men’s Royal Rumble Match at #1 while Edge would coming in at #2.

As announced on #WWEBackstage, the #1 entrant in the 2021 Men's #RoyalRumble will be @RandyOrton and the #2 entrant will be @WWE Hall of Famer @EdgeRatedR! ??? pic.twitter.com/sfLH3OtonW — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 31, 2021

As a reminder, we will be providing live play-by-play coverage of this special on Sunday evening starting at 5 PM EST. Here is the final card for the show:

