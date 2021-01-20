Mercedes Martinez Opens Up About Decision To Quit Retribution

Mercedes Martinez originally made her main roster debut as part of the Retribution faction last year but she later requested her removal from the group and returned to NXT.

The NXT star recently had an interview with PWinsider where she talked about a number of things and opened up about her decision to leave the group.

Martinez who was known as Retaliation in Retribution said that she didn’t know the outcome when she said yes to the opportunity and she later realised that it wasn’t for her:

“I was given an opportunity, and I took the opportunity not knowing what the outcome would be, you got to make the best with anything you can, but I think when that opportunity came, it just wasn’t for me.

When you hit the pinnacle of your career, as I did, hitting 20 years,” said Martinez, “you want to make the most of your career, and make it part of a legacy.”

Though later in the interview, the NXT star claimed that she has no hard feelings about her stint with the group and she wishes the best for them:

“It’s kind of one of those things where it’s, ‘This is where Mercedes is, but maybe it doesn’t fit the mold, doesn’t fit her career.’ It was no hard feelings,

I just think we both had two different plans, I wanted one thing to go one way, and they had a different outlook. I wish them success, to all those part of the group, and I wish them the best.”

Mercedes Martinez has returned to NXT since leaving the group and she recently began a feud with the current NXT women’s champion Io Shirai.