More Topics For Dark Side Of The Ring Season 3 Revealed

Dark Side of the Ring will be returning for a 3rd season sometime in 2021. Vice ordered 14 episodes for the upcoming season. Previously, it was revealed that the first episode to air will focus on the life of “The Loose Cannon” Brian Pillman.

Dark Side of the Ring: Season 3 Topics

The following topics are in the works for Dark Side of the Ring, Season 3:

“Flyin'” Brian Pillman (season premiere)

FMW (Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling)

XPW (Xtreme Pro Wrestling)

Nick Gage

WCW/NJPW Collision In Korea 1995

The Smith Family (Grizzly Smith, Sam Houston, Rockin’ Robin & Jake “The Snake” Roberts)

Ion Croitoru (a.k.a. Bruiser Bedlam, Johnny K-9)

Mance Warner seems quite happy that XPW will be the focus of one episode in the new season.

XPW was a hardcore promotion based out of Philadelphia that formed in 1999. When ECW went out of business a couple of years later, XPW became arguably the most well-known hardcore promotion there was. The owners of the promotion have a long backstory that will likely make up a considerable chunk of the Dark Side of the Ring episode. XPW went under in 2003, though a couple of reunion episodes have since been held.

XPW did appear in one episode of last season’s Dark Side of the Ring. It was the promotion that hosted the infamous scaffold match between New Jack and Vic Grimes in 2002.