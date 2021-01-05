Mustafa Ali Rips WWE Legends Night

Mustafa Ali appeared on RAW Talk following last night’s show. He ripped into WWE bringing back several legends for the event and taking television time away from the current roster.

“I am agitated, I’m angry but most of all I’m confused,” Ali said on the show. “We dedicated a 3-hour show to old has-beens. You want to call them legends, call them whatever, they’ve had their time. A night like tonight is exactly what is wrong with this company. 3 hours to guys that can barely walk?”

“I know exactly that the generation before me paved the way but when the hell are you going to let me walk on that path? Guys like Drew Gulak, Akira Tozawa, myself, all of Retribution not on the show, why? Because we need to hear ‘whatcha gonna do brother?’ again for the seventh million time.”

Ali then joked about cheers having been pumped in for the legends last night.

“Why don’t you give us a chance? People that can contribute to this business, further this company but no, no let’s push them all aside. Let’s give 3 hours to people that that can barely walk.”

“They carved a path, when do I get to walk that path?” Ali continued.

“This place needs change and I am that change.”

The segment then focussed on Ali’s efforts to recruit Ricochet into Retribution. The other members of the faction joined him on the panel to close the segment.

IDGAF https://t.co/9X14trtMO6 — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 5, 2021

Mustafa Ali’s comments can be head in the player below: