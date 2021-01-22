New Topic For Dark Side Of The Ring Season 3

The upcoming third season of the Dark Side Of The Ring has been making headlines recently and a new topic for the newest season has just been revealed. VICE is also working on an episode covering the life and career of Chris Kanyon.

Kanyon made his wrestling debut back in 1992. He had stints with both WCW and WWE during the Attitude Era in the late 90s. Following his WWE release in 2004, Chris Kanyon started using the gimmick of being an openly gay wrestler and he later admitted to being gay in real life.

The former WWE United States Champion passed away in April 2010 and the cause of his death was suicide by antidepressant overdose. The former champion was 40 years old at the time of his passing.

Chris Kanyon

Dark Side of the Ring Season 3

- Advertisement -

This is not the only topic for the third season of Dark Side Of The Ring and previous reports have revealed details of some more upcoming episodes. The topics which have been revealed so far include: