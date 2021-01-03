NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 Will Happen “Even If Japan Calls a State of Emergency”

New Japan Pro Wrestling commentator Kevin Kelly recently appeared on Wrestling Observer Radio. NJPW will be holding their Wrestle Kingdom 15 shows this week, with the traditional January 4th plus the 5th being the dates in the Tokyo Dome.

With the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions there have been questions as to whether Wrestle Kingdom will be able to go ahead. Kevin Kelly would confirm that the shows will go ahead, even if Japan calls a state of emergency in the country.

“It’s not going to affect the event itself. Wrestle Kingdom will happen regardless if Japan calls a state of emergency” Kelly confirmed. “The only question will be if fans are allowed to attend. So, there was already going to be a limited number and we haven’t heard today what is the latest [regarding attendance]. Best case scenario? It happens with limited fans, and worse case? It happens but with no fans in attendance.”

Wrestle Kingdom Won’t Be Canceled

Kelly continued, “The government is shut down and won’t re-open until the 5th. I think that they might put more restrictions on restaurants and bars? But they’ve already got it capped so low. There hasn’t been one case, thank god, of COVID that has been attributed to any New Japan event. They know exactly who has attended a New Japan event and whether or not they’ve gotten sick, and no one has been so far.”

At the time of writing there has been no official update regarding fans in attendance at Wrestle Kingdom.

Wrestle Kingdom 15 is available to watch on NJPWWorld and FITE TV.

Are you watching Wrestle Kingdom 15 on the 4th and 5th? What matches are you looking forward to the most? Let us know in the comments