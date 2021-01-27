NXT Preview (1/27): Balor & O’Reilly Team Up, Dusty Classic Matches

WWE returns to the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL for tonight’s NXT broadcast on the USA Network.

The following items are confirmed for the show:

NXT Champion Finn Balor will form an unlikely tag team with Kyle O’Reilly of Undisputed Era. They will face NXT Tag Team Champions Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan in a non-title match.

NXT Dusty Classic

We will also three Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic matches.

In the women’s tournament, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez will face Jessi Kamea and Aliyah in a First Round match-up.

On the men’s side, we’ll get two quarterfinal matches:

Wes Lee and Nash Carter, the former Rascalz now known as MSK, battle Drake Maverick and Killian Dain.

The “Grizzled Young Veterans” (Zack Gibson and James Drake) face. Kushida and Leon Ruff.

Join us here later tonight for our NXT Results & Takeaways feature. Catch up on the Top 10 moments from last week’s NXT in the player embedded below: