Nyla Rose Off Dynamite This Week Due to COVID-19 Protocols

Nyla Rose was scheduled to face Leyla Hirsch on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. She’s been forced off the show after an immediate family member tested positive for COVID-19, however.

Rose released a statement on Twitter explaining her situation:

“I’ve found out that an immediate family members has tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result, I’ve been directly exposed,” wrote Rose.

“As per safety protocol I will be isolating/self quarantine for the next 14 days. Why do I mention this? Because of the seriousness of the situation and the timeline for quarantine, this will affect this weekend’s Virtual Meet & Greet with Damage 365 promotions and prevent me from competing against Leyla Hirsch this coming Wednesday on Dynamite.”

“I’m very sorry to anyone that was looking forward to these events but keeping everyone as safe as possible must be priority at this time. Thank you for understanding. Stay Safe everyone. Please social distance and Mask up.”

Nyla Rose finished 2020 with a 14-2 record in AEW singles matches. Her only losses were both to Hikaru Shida. She lost to Shida at Double or Nothing to drop the AEW Women’s Championship. Shida then successfully defended the title against Rose at Full Gear in November. Rose has only wrestled on Dark since dropping the match to Shida at Full Gear.