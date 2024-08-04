Chappell Roan Rocks Lucha Gear, Gets Challenged By Nyla Rose

Chappell Roan paid a little homage to lucha libre during her set at Lollapalooza, but the pop singer may have put herself in quite the predicament with Nyla Rose.

Roan, who has been catching the musical world on fire, came out dressed as a luchadora for her performance, complete with a drumset surrounded by a wrestling ring. She was also flanked by two female bodybuilders. The moment took place over the weekend and it caught the eyes of two AEW stars in Willow Nightingale and Nyla Rose.

Chappell Roan coming out to the stage with her Lucha wrestling gear at today’s Lollapalooza ? pic.twitter.com/4HWb64NSEM — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) August 2, 2024 - Advertisement -

Nightingale, who wore attie eerily similar to Roan during her AEW, made a point to welcome the star to All Elite Wrestling at any time.

RELATED: Willow Nightingale Wins CMLL World Women’s Championship

“Hi Chappell Roan! If you ever want to come to a wrestling show, you’re always welcome at AEW.”

Hi @ChappellRoan! If you ever want to come to a wrestling show, you’re always welcome at @AEW ? — Willow Nightingale (@willowwrestles) August 2, 2024

Nyla Rose was a little more proactive about the wrestling aspect loosely indicating that she’d like to grapple with Roam in the ring and on a bigger scale at Wembley.

WWE was not without their musical acts this weekend as Jelly Roll played a huge role at SummerSlam. He kicked off the show with a rendition of “God Bless America” but then also chokeslammed Austin Theory later in the evening during a confrontation featuring him, Awesome Truth and Grayson Waller.

Chappell Roan has been a pop artist who has been out for several years, but her music has been greatly catching on as of recent including hit songs like “Good Luck, Babe,” “HOT TO GO,” & “Red Wine Supernova”.

RELATED: Triple H Confirms Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Status After SummerSlam 2024 Appearance