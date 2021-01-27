Ronda Rousey Reacts To Betting Odds Of Her Winning The Royal Rumble

Ronda Rousey is not currently scheduled to compete in the Women’s Royal Rumble match Sunday. Despite this fact, some online betting websites have her listed as one of the favorites to win the match.

According to Odds Shark, Rhea Ripley is the current favorite to win the Women’s Royal Rumble match. Her odds are +700. Just behind her is Ronda Rousey, with pretty strong odds of +750.

Rousey became aware that real people are betting real money expecting her to win. She a message on Twitter comparing these odds to that of the stock price of Gamestop. The video game retailer’s stock has exploded this month amidst dubious circumstances.

Best way to make a profit since r/wallstreetbets did that stuff with GameStop I don’t understand #RoyalRumble2021 pic.twitter.com/c4yxcO3fEV — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) January 27, 2021

Royal Rumble Betting Odds

There are some interesting odds listed on Odd Shark for who could win the Rumble. Becky Lynch is not listed as an option due to the recent birth of her child. Despite that, several seemingly impossible names are listed as long-shot bets. These include the retired Paige, who is the 9th favorite to win the match.

Top Bets:

Rhea Ripley +700 Ronda Rousey +750 Shayna Baszler +800 Bianca Belair +900 Sasha Banks +1000 Alexa Bliss +1000 Bayley +1200 Nia Jax +1400 Paige +1600 (strange odds for someone not cleared to perform) Charlotte Flair +1600

Who else can you bet on?

Sarah Logan +6600

Deonna Purrazzo +8000

Zelina Vega +10000

Stephanie McMahon +15000

