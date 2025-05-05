WWE Interested in Working with Ronda Rousey Despite Past Tensions (Report)

An update has emerged regarding WWE’s interest in potentially working with Ronda Rousey again in the future.

Rousey departed WWE following SummerSlam 2023, where she lost her final match against Shayna Baszler. Notably, Baszler was released from WWE just this past weekend.

Since leaving the company, Rousey has been openly critical of WWE and its backstage environment during her tenure. Despite these criticisms, reports indicate that WWE maintains interest in collaborating with Rousey again.

Bryan Alvarez recently stated on Wrestling Observer Live: “WWE does still want to do something with Ronda Rousey. Shayna Baszler obviously retired Ronda Rousey, or at least her last match in WWE. So I could not say that there’s no chance we’ll never see Shayna Baszler again. I cannot say we’ll never see Shayna again because if WWE makes a deal with Ronda and Ronda wants Shayna back, she’ll be back.”

The situation suggests that despite Baszler's recent release, her potential return might be connected to any future arrangement between WWE and Rousey.