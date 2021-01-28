Santino Marella Recalls His Royal Rumble Debut

The Royal Rumble edition of WWE‘s The Bump featured stars such as Charlotte Flair, Tegan Nox, and Santino Marella talking about the upcoming PPV event among other things.

The episode started with the former WWE star and they opened the discussion with Santino’s Royal Rumble debut in 2008 at the Madison Square Garden:

“Well, I wouldn’t call that [debut] fortunate, but it was a special moment for me because it was at Madison Square Garden,” said Santino Marella. “I was hoping that I would come out later after everyone was tired.

I looked to the left, and I looked to the right, and all of a sudden, I was in the locker room trying to figure out what happened. That was a quick one. But I was honored to share the ring with these guys.”

During the interview, Marella also shared some exciting news about his personal life and the former United States Champion revealed that his wife is pregnant:

“Because this is called The Bump, my wife upstairs she has a little bump – baby bump. We’re going to have another baby! of course, my daughter Bianca is 25. She’s training to become a professional wrestler.

She is very good. You’re going to see her become a superstar. And my little son Marko, he’s two. And now, we have one more coming!”

Santino Marella entered the 2008 Royal Rumble at #3 after Undertaker and Shawn Michaels. Though he didn’t stay in the bout for very long and the former champion was eliminated from the match in just 25 seconds by the Undertaker.