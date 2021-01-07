Snoop Dogg Dives Off The Top Rope At AEW Dynamite (Video)

Snoop Dogg got physical during his appearance at Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

The rap legend was on hand to promote Go-Big Show, the new talent competition show that premieres Thursday on TBS. Snoop and Cody Rhodes are two of the celebrity judges.

Snoop Dogg accompanied Cody Rhodes to the ring for his match against Matt Sydall. Cody was victorious, but Luther and Serpentico hit the ring after the match and attacked the babyfaces.

Cody and Sydall eventually got the upper hand and then Snoop got physically involved. Snoop climbed the top rope and delivered a big splash onto Serpentico.

They counted the three and Snoop celebrated his big ‘win.’

Snoop Dogg Flies on AEW Dynamite

You can see video of Snoop Dogg’s big moment on AEW Dynamite in the video player embedded below: