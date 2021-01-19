Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card: New Competitors Announced

WWE continues to announce more competitors for both the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble Matches.

The company announced the latest batch on Monday’s episode of Raw. The women’s match has added the likes of Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss and Shayna Baszler. There are now 21 spots left in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.

On the flip side, Jeff Hardy has now been confirmed to be in the men’s match.

So far, WWE has only announced four matches for this show including two big championship matches.

WWE presents the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event on January 31, 2021 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida which will air on the WWE Network. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming weeks.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens – Last Man Standing Match

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg

Jeff Hardy, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, – Men’s Royal Rumble Match:

Nia Jax, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler – Women’s Royal Rumble Match