Backstage Update On Big Show Leaving WWE For AEW

The ‘Big Show’ Paul Wight has joined All Elite Wrestling (AEW). The legendary giant signed a multi-year deal with AEW that will see him doing commentary on the new AEW Dark: Elevation show, as well as compete in the ring.

According to a report from PWInsider, Paul Wight became a free agent last month after he and WWE were unable to reach an agreement on the financial terms of a new contract.

Big Show’s final WWE appearance took place in January during RAW Legends Night that took place on January 4th, 2021. Big Show was belittled by Randy Orton during a backstage segment. You can see a clip of their interaction below:

Big Show’s WWE Departure

According to a source in WWE, Big Show made it known at Legends Night that he was unhappy with how the negotiations were going. His Superstar profile was moved to the Alumni section on WWE.com on February 19th.

Paul Wight was quoted in a press release about his signing with AEW:

“AEW Dark is an incredible platform to hone the skills of up-and-coming wrestlers, but I also love that established AEW talent can build out their personalities and showcase themselves in new ways on Dark,” said White. “It’s no exaggeration when they say that AEW is boundless.”

Paul White burst onto the national wrestling scene as The Giant when he joined WCW in 1995. He was immediately positioned as a main event challenger to Hulk Hogan. He captured the WCW Championship from Hogan at Halloween Havoc of that year.

He jumped ship to WWE in 1999, where he went on to have a Hall of Fame career.