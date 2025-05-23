Paul Wight Addresses His AEW Status

AEW original Paul Wight has addressed fan speculation regarding his status with the company, confirming he remains signed and content.

Wight, who joined AEW in 2021, has undertaken various roles, including color commentator for AEW Dark: Elevation, occasional in-ring competitor, and an authority figure in Ring of Honor. His less frequent television appearances had led some to question his current standing.

During a recent interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Wight tated, “I am still with AEW. I’m still very happy with AEW, very happy with Tony Khan and what he’s doing.” He acknowledged online critics but noted his appreciation for the AEW environment.

“I appreciate Tony and the way he treats his talent, and the kind of liberty that Tony gives talent to discover themselves and find themselves,” Wight explained.

“It’s not a cookie-cutter process in AEW; they’re not saying, ‘This is your ring entrance. This is how you pose. This is what you wear.’ AEW is very grassroots, authentic. For me at this stage of the game, I appreciate that.”