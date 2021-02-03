Bad Bunny Training For In-Ring Debut At WWE Performance Center

Rapper Bad Bunny is preparing to work his first pro wrestling match.

On Tuesday, the Grammy-winning music star was training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Pwinsider.com reports that his training is for him to get ready for a proposed match against The Miz and/or John Morrison later this year at a WWE pay-per-view event.

While the expectation is that Bunny will be making his in-ring debut for WWE, it won’t come immediately. Bunny noted during an appearance on Monday’s episode of Raw during a MizTV segment that wrestling for WWE has been one of his life-long dreams.

It’s been previously reported that WWE had plans for Bunny to make more appearances and there was even an idea pitched about him being involved at WrestleMania 37 where he could potentially wrestle.

Up to this point, he’s been aligned with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and Damian Priest in the storylines. At Sunday’s Royal Rumble, he performed his “Booker T” single before doing an angle with The Miz and John Morrison after they were eliminated by Priest in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

Also on Monday’s Raw, Priest then defeated The Miz in singles action. During it, the rapper dropped Morrison with a microphone shot.