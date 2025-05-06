Damian Priest Hails Bad Bunny For Setting A New Standard as Celebrity Wrestler: ‘Nobody Touches Him’

WWE star Damian Priest spoke highly of Grammy Award-winning artist and celebrity wrestler Bad Bunny for his impressive accomplishments inside the squared circle.

Since making his WWE debut during the pandemic, the Puerto Rican rapper and singer has enjoyed one of the most remarkable runs in the company. Speaking on MLB Central, ‘The Archer of Infamy’ praised Bad Bunny for his performances in the ring. Damian Priest emphasized that while many celebrities come to WWE to promote their movies or music, Bad Bunny has “set a new standard.”

Priest also expressed his surprise at seeing Bunny risk everything in a brutal Street Fight in front of the San Juan crowd, especially considering his accomplishments outside the ring. Damian Priest was visibly impressed by Bunny’s passion for the sport. The former World Champion said:

“So celebrities come and go all the time in our business. You know, either you want to promote a song, a movie, whatever. Bad Bunny took it differently because he’s a big fan. He put in the work training and everything and for me, a celebrity coming in and doing this style of match, a street fight and it was Backlash. So it’s anniversary time. It’s incredible to see somebody willing to risk, you know, he has a career like that. He’s obviously very successful at… But for his fans, for our fans and he showed us respect and everything.” “To me, when it comes to celebrities, nobody touches him. He set a new standard. If anything, for celebrities to come in and want to be a part of our world, you gotta look at what Bad Bunny was willing to do — and willing to take.”

Bad Bunny has competed in a handful of matches in WWE, but his most memorable performance against Damian Priest at WWE Backlash 2023 set a new benchmark for celebrity wrestlers. It marked the first time the music superstar competed in a singles match, and he completely stole the show.

Bad Bunny previously held the now-defunct 24/7 Championship during his WWE tenure. He also partnered with Damian Priest at WrestleMania 37 and has competed in the men’s Royal Rumble match.

Damian Priest is scheduled to compete at this year’s WWE Backlash where he will face Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and Jacob Fatu in a fatal four-way match for the United States Championship.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SEScoops for transcription.