Bad Bunny Wins WWE 24/7 Title

Bad Bunny is the new WWE 24/7 Champion for now.

During Monday’s episode of Raw, Akira Tozawa won the title from R-Truth. Moments later, Akira walked into Damian Priest, who was with Bad Bunny, and the Raw star sent him into a stack of production crates. Bunny pinned him to win the title.

Bad Bunny is slated to be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Thus, this could’ve been done so he could hold on to the title for a while and be able to show it off on SNL.

Triple H commented on the moment by writing the following on Twitter:

“A #RoyalRumble moment, an upcoming #SNL appearance and now @WWE #247Champion… @sanbenito has been a busy man. #ThePoint #WWERaw.”

After appearing at the Royal Rumble and getting physical with The Miz and John Morrison, the following night on Raw, it was reported that the singer is training at the Performance Center to get ready for his WWE in-ring debut.

Bad Bunny made a chunk of change via recent WWEShop sales. A few weeks ago, he held all four of the top merch selling spots thanks to his t-shirt. This drove over $500,000 in sales to WWE and Bad Bunny as a result.