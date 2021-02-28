Big Cass Makes First Wrestling Appearance Since 2019 (Video)

Former WWE star Big Cass returned to in-ring action for the first time since 2019 this past Saturday night during an indie event organized by Lariato Pro Wrestling.

Former WWE and current Impact Wrestling star Doc Gallows posted a video of his return on Twitter and the fans noted that the former NXT star looked to be in great shape:

Big Cass first got recognization among fans after he signed a WWE contract in 2011 and started teaming with Enzo Amore in NXT around 2013.

The monster sized athlete was given a push after he debuted on main roster and broke up with Amore. The company officials were seeing him as a future star.

However, he was released from his contract in June 2018 after Cass went off script during a segment on SmackDown and reports suggested that various behavioral issues attributed to the decision.

He returned to independent circuit after his release from the promotion and made appearances for companies like ROH and NJPW. However, his last wrestling appearance came in 2019 during the NEW How You Doin show in September.

Big Cass’ former partner and close friend Enzo Amore had later revealed in interviews that the former WWE star took time off to seek professional help for his personal issues.