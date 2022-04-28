Big Cass Says DDP Was Instrumental in Alcoholism Battle

Former WWE star Big Cass has touted Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page as an instrumental figure in his battle with alcoholism.

Recently, Cass, real name William Morrissey, was a guest on Renee Paquette’s podcast, The Sessions. Morrissey opened up about his battle with alcoholism, being released from WWE, and how Dallas Page helped him get back on his feet.

He first noted that the drinking got out of hand in 2017 just before his WWE release. Morrissey admitted that everyone knew he was having a drinking problem, and he didn’t care at the time. However, looking back, he now views the situation as “sad.”

“Like in 2017, the drinking was really out of hand. It was easy to hide, because alcoholics are very good at hiding their alcoholism. So I was hiding it from a lot of people.

“I got injured and when I came back, I was just in a bad place mentally, and not to blame it on taking medications that I definitely shouldn’t be drinking with, but I guess I just kept drinking and kept fuc*ing up. The drinking, yeah, it got completely out of hand to the point where everybody was noticing.

“There was no hiding it anymore. Everybody knew. It’s sad to say looking back, but at the time, I knew everybody knew and I still didn’t give a fu*k. I was like, I didn’t care.

“I don’t know what switch flipped in my head, but I really gave up spiritually. At that point, I was done.”

Morrissey then talked about having his seizure at the House Of Hardcore event in Philadelphia. He revealed that, shortly after the incident, Diamond Dallas Page reached out to him. Page offered his help and the pair finally linked up in Atlanta in 2019. Morrissey touted Page as “instrumental” in getting him through rehab the first time.

“After I had that first seizure in Philadelphia back in 2018, he got in touch with me. He said, ‘You know if you’re ever ready to come down here and visit Atlanta, I’d really like to help you.’

“I guess in May of 2019 is when I went down to Atlanta to link up with him just hanging out, working out, and talking. We developed a relationship and a bond.”

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co