Big Show Signs With AEW As Wrestler, Commentator & Ambassador

In a “giant” move likely to send ripples through the wrestling world, “Big Show” Paul Wight has signed with AEW. The 49-year-old had been with WWE since leaving WCW and signing there in 1999.

In addition to returning to the ring, AEW is stating Wight will also serve as a commentator on the new YouTube show, AEW Dark: Elevation.

Big Show commented on the blockbuster news, noting that it’s been “amazing” to see what AEW has built in just a couple of years. He’s excited for his new role as commentator for AEW’s newest series, AEW Dark: Elevation.

“AEW Dark is an incredible platform to hone the skills of up-and-coming wrestlers, but I also love that established AEW talent can build out their personalities and showcase themselves in new ways on Dark,” said White. “It’s no exaggeration when they say that AEW is boundless.”

“Big Show” Paul White is All Elite

Tony Khan, AEW’s President and Head of Creative, also commented on the news of Big Show’s signing. He touted White’s experience and detailed what his multiple roles will entail.

“Paul Wight is one of the most recognizable and impressive professional athletes in the world,” said Khan. “He wanted to come to AEW because he believes that we’re the best promotion in wrestling, and we believe that he has a lot to offer us, both in the ring as a wrestler, and also outside the ring as a commentator, host and ambassador for AEW.”

“Paul is one of the most experienced stars in all of wrestling, and he’s eager to work with our diverse roster,” added Khan.

Tony Khan added that Big Show joins AEW as a licensed wrestler.

“He can benefit and guide our young talent with his mentorship, and his expert commentary on AEW Dark: Elevation will educate and entertain our fans, and also educate the younger wrestlers on the roster. Furthermore, Paul enters AEW as a licensed wrestler, and he’s very much looking forward to studying our talent firsthand from the commentary desk in preparation for his return to the ring!”

Reactions to Paul White Joining AEW

Here are some reactions to Big Show Paul White signing with All Elite Wrestling:

Welcome to the team @PaulWight to the family!! This is going to be a great year for @aew!! https://t.co/6gtHyHiu05 — Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) February 24, 2021

WHAT!?!?!?!?!?!?!???!?!?!!?!!?!?!?!?! HOW COULD YOU HIDE THIS FROM ME



I JUST PEED MYSELF HOLY SHIT HAHDJFMTNaiebdbsiwlsofirndjcijfdnowisvrueicnfjuedgsgh!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/RMz0n88hRu — Mr. Fun Size (@realmarkostunt) February 24, 2021