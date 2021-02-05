Butch Reed has passed away at the age of 66. It was revealed recently that Reed had suffered two heart attacks in recent months and was in ill-health. His death is being attributed to heart complications.

News of his passing was first announced on his official Instagram page:

“To everyone who reached out god bless you. Today we lost a great man. Due to heart complications Bruce ‘Butch’ Reed passed away. Butch is in heaven now with the wrestling god’s. I am sure he is already booked for a Heavyweight Championship match. Once again thank you for all the prayers. We will keep this page going in his memory. For funeral arrangements send me a dm for information if you would like to attend. God bless everyone and god bless in heaven “Hacksaw Butch Reed””

Tributes For Butch Reed

Several people from the world of wrestling have paid tribute to Reed online:

One of my favorite tag teams of all time. 100% bad ass. My first night in the wrestling business (almost 30 years ago) was spent with Butch Reed-I asked him about the story about him riding a horse into a bar, it’s true-what a good time. RIP Butch Reed. pic.twitter.com/S2RmoVMwuh — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) February 5, 2021

Dad?! ?? RIP the legendary Butch Reed. https://t.co/65SSD3Ud9d — Myron Reed (@TheBadReed) February 5, 2021

RIP Butch Reed. Such a great guy. Condolences go out to his family. — Honky Tonk Man® (@OfficialHTM) February 5, 2021

Butch Reed was like a big brother to me and @BookerT5x. We always had the best time whenever we saw each other and my fondest memory is when me, Booker, and Butch had a six man tag match. It was like a dream come true.



RIP Hacksaw & my condolences to his family.#ButchReed #WCW pic.twitter.com/DVrSk4nkma — Stevie Ray (@RealStevieRay) February 5, 2021

Sad to hear the passing of Butch Reed such a great in ring performer

Amazing heel & babyface

Seen him work so many times pic.twitter.com/7m7lvvRkGK — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) February 5, 2021

Reed’s career spanned from 1978 to 2011. He was with WWE in 1986-1988 during the big 80s Hulkamania boom. He would later move to WCW where he formed the tag-team Doom along with Ron Simmons. They are 1x former tag-team champions with the promotion.