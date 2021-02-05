Butch Reed has passed away at the age of 66. It was revealed recently that Reed had suffered two heart attacks in recent months and was in ill-health. His death is being attributed to heart complications.
News of his passing was first announced on his official Instagram page:
“To everyone who reached out god bless you. Today we lost a great man. Due to heart complications Bruce ‘Butch’ Reed passed away. Butch is in heaven now with the wrestling god’s. I am sure he is already booked for a Heavyweight Championship match. Once again thank you for all the prayers. We will keep this page going in his memory. For funeral arrangements send me a dm for information if you would like to attend. God bless everyone and god bless in heaven “Hacksaw Butch Reed””
Tributes For Butch Reed
Several people from the world of wrestling have paid tribute to Reed online:
Reed’s career spanned from 1978 to 2011. He was with WWE in 1986-1988 during the big 80s Hulkamania boom. He would later move to WCW where he formed the tag-team Doom along with Ron Simmons. They are 1x former tag-team champions with the promotion.