Christian On What’s Next For Him After Royal Rumble Return

Former world champion Christian made a surprise in ring return during this year’s edition of the Royal Rumble PPV for the first time since 2014.

The former champion was interviewed backstage after the show was over. When asked how he felt being part of the action after so long, he said that it was surreal and he didn’t know what to expect:

“It was surreal to be honest with you, I didn’t know what to expect. You know it’s funny, everybody has a plan until you get hit. And that’s exactly what happened to me.” said Christian, “I got hit once and I was like, ‘ok, it’s on.’

- Advertisement -

This is what I was born to do, so I felt like I was home. I was playing coy all day in the locker room since nobody knew what was going on. It was a fun surprise.”

Talking about the victory of his former tag team partner Edge, Christian said that if he couldn’t win the battle royal, he is glad the Rated R Superstar did.

Captain Charisma was then asked the question which is in everybody’s mind and when asked what’s next for him after the big return, Christian said this:

“What’s next for Me? All I ever promise was one more match. That could be it,”

You can check out his interview below: