Matt Hardy Recalls Michael Hayes Pitching Hardy Boyz vs. Edge & Christian Cinematic Match

Matt Hardy has looked back at the time Michael Hayes pitched a cinematic match long before they were cool.

When Matt made the transition to his “Broken” character, it took on a life of its own. Matt made it cool to do cinematic-style matches. What’s interesting is, he was close to having a cinematic match long before he started the “Broken” gimmick.

Cinematic Match Pitched

During a recent edition of The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, Matt reflected on the time Michael Hayes pitched a cinematic match between The Hardy Boyz and Edge and Christian (via Fightful).

“Michael was a very out-of-the-box thinker. He was trying to think of things that would be different and original and unique and he did pitch something that was very similar to that. I wonder how that would have turned out if we’d had done it at that stage in our career.

“Because we’re very different performers. We were definitely thinking more about work rate than the actual work of telling a story and being character performers, so I don’t know.

“It would have been an interesting scenario because Vince, he takes these things so seriously, and that’s why I took a different approach to The Final Deletion.

“I didn’t want this thing to be looked at as too serious because at the end of the day, wrestling, it’s these people that are amazing athletes, they get in a ring and go have a 15 or 20-minute match, especially with all these unique spots and whatnot. But still, it’s entertainment at the end of the day, and we can’t lose track of that.”

Matt and Jeff are currently on the AEW roster along with Christian. Edge works for the WWE banner after he had been retired for years due to an injury. Hayes remains behind the scenes in WWE.