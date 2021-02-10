Christian Talks What Led To His Return At The Royal Rumble

After returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble on Sunday, Christian appeared as a guest today on WWE‘s The Bump. He spoke about how Edge‘s return motivated him to see if he could as well.

“It’s been a long process actually to get to the point where I could get myself in physical condition to step in the ring again,” Christian said on the show. “Everybody knows I retired because of injuries 7 years ago and I’d be lying if I didn’t say that Edge returning at the Royal Rumble made me think a little bit.”

“I started thinking that maybe this is a possibility,” Christian continued. He continued to say that at the time he was living the retired life and not making great decisions diet-wise.

“The way that my career ended before never sat well with me as it was,” he continued. “I need to get back in there, I need to finish this on my terms.”

“If it was just that one match at the Royal Rumble then so be it.”

He continued to say that he hired a nutritionist company and built a gym in his garage to get ready. Christian also noted that he didn’t find out he’d be in the Rumble match until Friday night. Edge was one of the only ones who knew he’d be in the match.

